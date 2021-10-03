https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/young-healthy-mother-dies-from-covid-vaccine-and-twitter-nazis-labeled-her-obituary-as-misleading/

Twitter fact-checked this obituary

Jessica Berg Wilson

Oct. 29, 1983 – Sept. 7, 2021

Jessica Berg Wilson, 37, of Seattle, Wash., passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021 from Covid Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) surrounded by her loving family.

Jessica was an exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions.

Jessica’s greatest passion was to be the best mother possible for Bridget and Clara. Nothing would stand in her way to be present in their lives. During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom. She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away. Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education—which included being a Room Mom—was, once again, blocked by government mandate. Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed.

It cost Jessica her life.

It cost her children the loving embrace of their caring mother. And it cost her husband the sacred love of his devoted wife. It cost God’s Kingdom on earth a very special soul who was just making her love felt in the hearts of so many.

American College of Cardiology

Vaccine-induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) and COVID-19 Vaccines

What Cardiovascular Clinicians Need to Know

Who is at risk for VITT?

Early data suggest that VITT occurs only following a COVID-19 vaccination with Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine. Note that AstraZeneca vaccine is NOT available in the United States. Furthermore, the small number of reported events occurred between 5-42 days following the vaccine. They have not been reported to occur immediately (within 1-2 days) or longer-term (beyond 6 weeks) after vaccination. It will be important to re-evaluate the “at risk” window as more is learned about VITT.

Demographic and clinical risk factors for the development of VITT are uncertain. Most patients who developed VITT were younger (age <60 years). While most of the cases following Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States occurred in women, both men and women have been diagnosed with VITT following AstraZeneca vaccine in other parts of the world.

https://www.acc.org/latest-in-cardiology/articles/2021/04/01/01/42/vaccine-induced-thrombotic-thrombocytopenia-vitt-and-covid-19-vaccines

Twitter labeled her obituary as ‘misleading’ and attempted to censor it…

Twitter has shadowbanned this obituary for being “misleading.” It’s not. Please RT, so this BS backfires on them. https://t.co/XicuM3VlZP — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) October 2, 2021

Seattle, WA — Jessica Berg Wilson, an “exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions,” passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated. 😥 RIP🕊️https://t.co/0gz98R1YW4 pic.twitter.com/pF10pk2nDr — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) October 2, 2021

