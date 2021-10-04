https://hannity.com/media-room/a-true-fighter-ron-desantis-releases-statement-on-wifes-cancer-diagnosis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=a-true-fighter-ron-desantis-releases-statement-on-wifes-cancer-diagnosis

“In Florida, we are not going to let the terms of the debate be set by oligarchs in Silicon Valley. We’re leading on the issues that matter to conservatives. We don’t spout hollow rhetoric, we take action. We cannot, we will not go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment,” he added.

“Florida is protecting our people from political censorship and holding Big Tech accountable. We will pass the most ambitious reforms ever proposed for combating political censorship and de-platforming,” said DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed a crowd of conservative voters at CPAC Friday morning; saying the GOP cannot go back to the “days of the failed Republican establishment.”

60 MINUTES on DeSANTIS HIT-PIECE: ‘Our Story Sunday Night Speaks for Itself’

CBS News and 60 Minutes released a statement Tuesday after being caught red-handed selectively editing a statement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; insisting the “story speaks for itself.”

“When Florida State data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, 60 MINUTES reported the facts surrounding the vaccine’s rollout, which is controlled by the Governor,” reads the statement.

“For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 MINUTES have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions. Our story Sunday night speaks for itself,” it concludes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis torched ’60 Minutes’ and CBS News during a press briefing Tuesday; saying the outfit knowingly lied because they “didn’t want to let go of the narrative.”

“They cut out everything that showed that their narrative was a piece of horse manure,” said DeSantis. “It shows you how dishonest they are. These are smear merchants. That’s why nobody trusts corporate media. They knew what they were doing was a lie. I knew what they were doing was a lie.”

“They know that we know that they’re lying, yet they continue to lie. We’ve offered them the information, and they declined to interview the key people because they didn’t want to let go of the narrative. There’s going to be consequences for that,” he added.

“I know corporate media thinks that they can just run over people. You ain’t running over this Governor. I’m punching back,” concluded the Republican.

“They cut out everything that showed that their narrative was a piece of horse manure… I know corporate media thinks that they can just run over people– you ain’t running over this governor. I’m punching back.”@GovRonDeSantis slams the “smear merchants” in the media. pic.twitter.com/TgdawuutBt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 6, 2021

