https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/according-to-dhs-hundreds-of-afghan-evacuees-leaving-us-bases-early/

In today’s news that will come as a shock to nobody, Reuters, in an exclusive report tells us that hundreds of Afghan refugees are simply walking away from U.S. military bases before receiving resettlement services, two sources familiar with the situation told the outlet.





Otherwise known as “independent departures,” the exact number hasn’t been previously reported, however the sources told Reuters the number could be in excess of 700.

However some immigration advocates are concerned about so-called risks to Afghans who turn away from “an open-ended, complex and completely voluntary resettlement process,” the outlet said.

In the turmoil and sheer madness that accompanied the United States’ disorganized and probably ill-advised withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years, a number of Afghan evacuees were transferred to the United States under a status known as “humanitarian parole.”

Once they arrived at military bases, U.S. officials as well as NGOs have been trying to arrange for the refugees to transition to the United States.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson would only say that those who abandoned the bases “generally” had ties to the United States, such as family members of friends, as well as the resources to support themselves. They refused to comment on the number of people who had walked off from military bases.

The spokesperson also claimed that some of those who were evacuated to the U.S. were either U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or had approved SIVs, or Special Immigrant Visas and were therefore able to depart the bases quickly.

There are some difficulties, however that the Afghans who bailed from military bases could lose out on—expedited work permits, for example—and cause a lot of legal problems for themselves going forward, especially due to the “complexities” of the American immigration system.

“It’s a giant can of worms,” one official, who spoke on condition of anonymity said. “This could lead to years and years of terrible immigration status problems.”

Up until last Thursday, Afghan refugees have received more limited benefits than what is typically offered to refugees. However that changed last week when Congress passed legislation—along party lines—which would give Afghan refugees the more extensive assistance usually given to refugees.

“We should do everything in our power to help our Afghan allies get off to a strong start in their new homes,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) in a statement.

Under the new legislation, Afghan asylum applications are supposed to be expedited, however those who leave U.S. bases early might miss out on programs designed to help them start their applications.

Reuters said the number of Afghans leaving military bases varies, however more than 300 have left Fort Bliss in Texas alone.

With that said, officials stress that the Afghans leaving military pose no threat to the American people since they had already undergone security screening prior to their arrival in the U.S. They note that the independent departures pose more of a threat to the Afghans themselves.

Of course, the American people are the ones paying to help resettle the Afghans throughout the country.

Reuters noted a document they viewed, called “Departee Information,” which warns Afghans who might consider leaving prior to completing their resettlement. Among those reminders is that on base, they can have immigration paperwork processed and receive cash to help pay for travel to their U.S. destination.

“Once you leave this base, you forfeit these advantages and may not return,” it reads.

An immigration lawyer, Margaret Stock, with expertise in military-related cases noted the warning, though ominous does not have ill-intent.

“I think they’re trying to look out for people. The people managing the bases are rightfully concerned that somebody might not be fully aware of the consequences of wandering off.”

However, there is some concern about Afghans leaving military bases, especially in consideration of recent reports that showed criminal activity occurring at Fort Bliss, as well as fort McCoy in Wisconsin, including reports of sexual assaults of minors.

That concern was downplayed by one U.S. official.

Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of Northern Command denied that crime was an issue on the bases. He told Pentagon reporters Thursday that the number of “incidents involving robbery and theft were substantially lower than in the general U.S. population, with only eight cases in six weeks.”

He also downplayed the number of Afghans leaving the bases.

“Our Afghan guests are living in a safe and secure environment with climate control billets, eating three healthy meals–and culturally appropriate meals each day, including 24/7 grab-and-go options–and enjoying recreational, classroom and other activities,’ VanHerck continued.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

For more on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, we invite you to:

DIG DEEPER

WASHINGTON, DC- Are the wheels starting to come off the Biden administration? Have they already come off?

Is the veil being lifted off the phoniness that is Joe Biden?

Perhaps.

In an interesting interview this past weekend on CBS News, former Obama acting CIA Director Michael Morell claimed that Biden’s ill-fated withdrawal from Afghanistan has had the effect of having “inspired jihadists” all over the world.

Morell noted during the interview that the Taliban has already gone back to harboring al Qaeda terrorists…guess terrorists of a feather stick together.

Obama’s Acting CIA Director Michael Morell: Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal “absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world” pic.twitter.com/4RKUW4E7HK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2021

Morell’s comments came after news that the head of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri had issued a video on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, DC.

CBS News host Margaret Brennan asked Morell if al-Zawahiri was living in Afghanistan, which had been recently included in a U.N. report.

“We think so, which means that the Taliban is harboring Zawahiri today,” Morell said, according to the Daily Wire. “The Taliban is harboring al-Qaeda today. And I think that’s a very important point.”

Morell address a number of issues currently facing the U.S. now that Biden had pulled U.S. forces out of the country, while noting that the gathering of intelligence and executing operations in order to eliminate threats had been significantly compromised.

Morell warned that al Qaeda could completely “bounce back” in less than a year now that they have secured a safe haven in Afghanistan, which presents that country as the greatest long-term risk for the United States where terrorism is concerned.

“I think that the Taliban winning the war in Afghanistan and then the way our exit happened has absolutely inspired jihadists from all over the world,” Morell added.

“The Taliban is saying we just didn’t defeat the United States. We defeated NATO. We defeated the world’s greatest military power ever. So there’s a celebration going on. ‘We defeated the Soviet Union. Then it fell. Now we’ve defeated NATO. Right? Maybe they can fall too.’”

Morell continued, “I think not only will jihadists be inspired, but a lot of them are going to come to Afghanistan to be part of the celebration, to be part of jihadist central,” he added.

“So after 9/11, they all scattered from Afghanistan. I think we’re going to see a flow back in, and that’s one of the things that makes Afghanistan more dangerous than other spots on the planet.”

Meanwhile, former Director of National Intelligence under President Trump, John Ratcliffe warned Sunday that Biden is the “greatest national security threat” the United States faces.

During an interview on Fox News’ Program Life, Liberty and Levin, Ratcliffe told host Mark Levin that because of the number of bad decisions he’s made, Biden poses the greatest threat to U.S. national security.

“What has Joe Biden done to America’s national security?” Levin asked.

“To your point, first on Afghanistan, I hope that it’s just something that has an impact for decades, I hope it’s not centuries; it’s the most profound loss for the United States, certainly in our lifetime,” Ratcliffe said.

“But one of my concerns there, and this goes to your larger question about what Joe Biden has done to our national security, he’s very currently harmed, but in so many respects beyond Afghanistan, but this most recent, most painful, colossal epic failure in Afghanistan has literally breathed life into the radical Islamic terrorist movement, not just in Afghanistan, but around the world.”

Ratcliffe added that Biden’s mismanagement of Afghanistan will be felt for generations to come. He said that U.S. intelligence officials will not know the depth of damage Biden has done for “a long, long time to come.”

“I wrote an article as the Director of National Intelligence saying that China as our number one national security threat; I did that as I was walking out the door based on the…fact that, you know, I’m the person that saw more intelligence than anyone else in the country over the past year, and China very much is that existential threat to our country,” Ratcliffe continued.

“But if I had to write that op-ed today, I would tell you that I think our greatest national security threat, at least in the short term, is Joe Biden, and our national security apparatus.”

Ratcliffe told Levin that the Biden administration has “literally gotten everything wrong for eight straight months.”

He identified the administration’s response to Russia, Iran, and throughout the Middle East, in addition to Afghanistan, and said they were “literally, they’re batting zero.”

“And it’s having a profound grave impact on our national security and our national security posture.”

Ratcliffe believes that the entire national security apparatus is weaker with respect to our chief adversaries—China, Russia, Iran and Islamic terrorism—because of Biden.

“I always look at what the intelligence, what I saw in that position, and one of the challenges here that we are facing for the next three years, is a president who’s not listening to the intelligence; our intelligence was crystal clear about what was going to happen in Afghanistan if we withdrew without conditions-based terms that we had negotiated and when Biden abandoned that plan; it went exactly to what we said was going to happen and that is, unfortunately, a trend that has continued where this administration and this national security apparatus keeps making bad decisions; keeps ignoring the actual intelligence that we have,” he added.

“And honestly, nothing concerns me more right now.”

Ratcliffe explained how Biden has compromised America’s national security.

“How do you think our intelligence is going to work in the Middle East and in other places around the world, when we rely so much on human intelligence sources, people who work with the United States knowing that they will be shielded from and have the protection of the United States at the end of the day, when they watch the people that have worked with us in Afghanistan for the last few years be beheaded in front of their families?

“So you know, our ability to even conduct the best intelligence around the world has been impacted,” Ratcliffe said.

Finally, he warned that while the US remains the greatest country in the world, there are people inside the U.S. that are working to destroy it. Including Biden.

Meanwhile, last month U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-LA) warned that the southern border presents the country’s greatest national security threat. Ironically, Biden is also responsible for that fiasco. For more on that, we invite you to:

DIG DEEPER

WASHINGTON, DC – Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) called the crisis at the southern border the “worst national security crisis” the country is facing today, claiming it is easier to cross the border than to get a reservation for dinner in New York City.

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: “…NOW EASIER TO GET ACROSS OUR SOUTHERN BORDER THAN IT IS TO GET A TABLE FOR DINNER IN NYC”

“They have absolutely destroyed our national security at the southern border, created a crisis. They’re fueling the cartels & the coyotes, too”https://t.co/8Uzp6wzDaY — 🌿Steph Philip🌿 (@stephphilip8) August 15, 2021

During an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Sen. Hagerty said:

“This is the gravest national security crisis that we face as a nation. They’ve come and they’ve absolutely collapsed the border. Maria, it’s now easier to get across our southern border than it is to get a table for dinner in New York City.”

The Senator pointed out that the record number of border crossers entering the country this year is feeding the spread of COVID-19 and aiding in smuggling operations:

“This is preposterous, and the level of COVID transmission that’s coming across the border too, in the midst of a pandemic, they’re doing this. They have absolutely destroyed our national security at the southern border, created a crisis. They’re fueling the cartels and the coyotes, too.”

A senior Border Patrol official addressed the involvement of Mexican drug cartels in the ongoing migrant surge to reporters in March:

“Cartels or transnational criminal organizations are taking advantage of the situation that we’re in. They charge every single person that comes across that border,” he said. The cartels are so sophisticated that they’re constantly switching the entry points they chose for migrant families, children, and single adults to illegally come into the country.”

Networks silent on the Biden border crisis – https://t.co/ajbEFxHCYV – @washtimes — Legal Votes 2022 (@Biden_BodyCount) August 17, 2021

In addition, under President Biden’s lax immigration policy, border crossers are being bused and flown to the interior United States, often with proper background checks or Covid screenings.

Sen. Hagerty said the situation is endangering the national security of the United States. He said the President and his administration has created a crisis at the border:

“They’re (Democrats) just providing more and more messaging for them to send more and more vulnerable people across the border, whether they’re COVID-positive or not, they’re sending them across the border and they’re also sending more fentanyl into my state and into states all across this nation and killing our kids.”

He concluded his comments by adding that the Director of Homeland Security should have been removed because of the border crisis and the danger to the country caused by it:

“It’s just a tragic situation, and to think that Mayorkas still has his job performing like this. In corporate America, this would never stand.”

The story was broken by @RobAstorino – Hundreds of undocumented immigrants from the crisis at the southern border were secretly flown into Westchester County Airport while it’s closed overnight, each of the past several nights: pic.twitter.com/pQKSynteoO — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) August 16, 2021

The U.S. Border Patrol reported a record number of encounters with border crossers in July. The Border Patrol had nearly 200,000 encounters, the highest number in more than two decades.

In June, President Biden turned heads when he declared that white supremacy, not the hemorrhage of unprocessed border crossers entering the country, was the greatest threat facing the United States. During his first address to Congress, President Biden said:

“Make no mistake, in 20 years terrorism has metastasized, the threat has evolved way beyond Afghanistan. Those who are on the intelligence committees, the Foreign Relations Committee, the defense committees, you know well, we have to remain vigilant against the threats to the United States wherever they come from. Al Qaeda and ISIS are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond.

“And we won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today, white supremacist terrorism.”

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.



Ignoring ISIS and terrorism, Biden claims white supremacy is ‘the most lethal threat’ facing the U.S. homeland

June 2, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden falsely made the claim Tuesday that white supremacy is “the most lethal threat” facing the U.S. homeland, beating out international terrorism and ISIS.

Joe Biden says white supremacy is a bigger threat to America than ISIS or terrorism.https://t.co/oBYMLf3aS0 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 2, 2021

The incorrect claim was made during a speech to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Race Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Comparing the racism of the 1920s to today, President Biden said in the speech that the single greatest threat to the United States is white supremacy, incorrectly referencing a claim made by the Department of Justice in the latter half of 2020 that said it was the most lethal group inside the U.S:

“According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal to the homeland today. Not ISIS. Not Al Qaeda. White supremacists.”

In October, DHS issued a report showing that white supremacist extremism accounted for more fatal attacks than any other domestic violent extremist group since 2018.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf explained at the time that the white supremacist groups posed “the most persistent and lethal threat” of violent extremism in the United States in recent years.

DHS did not state that white supremacy is the most lethal threat facing the homeland. The agency said that white supremacist groups were the most lethal extremist threat inside the United States, and did not address foreign threats to the U.S. mainland.

HEADS UP: Russia trying to stoke societal tensions and white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the United States, new DHS report says https://t.co/KSGA8iGWdt — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) October 7, 2020

The President also said that white Americans participating in the Klu Klux Klan ‘embedded” systemic racism in American culture:

“Millions of white Americans belonged to the Klan, and they weren’t even embarrassed by it. They were proud of it.

“And that hate became embedded systematically and systemically in our laws and in our culture.”

Spreading clearly false claims like this one creates totally unnecessary division, based on a lie. It’s difficult to even find white supremacists in America today. Biden:

“Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.”pic.twitter.com/kUeqU21rkM — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 1, 2021

On May 30, 1921 in Tulsa, a young black man named Dick Rowland was riding in the elevator in the Drexel Building at Third and Main with a white woman named Sarah Page. Rowland was arrested for the act, and placed into custody at the courthouse.

The following morning, an exaggerated news report of the incident appeared in the Tulsa Tribune which created a confrontation between black and white armed mobs in front of the courthouse. The Sheriff and his deputies barricade themselves with Rowland.

Biden claims “white supremacy” is the “biggest threat to the homeland.” Remember, liberals also think you’re a “white supremacist” if you support Trump.https://t.co/7Q2kQUtUTC — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) June 1, 2021

Shots were fired into the crowd, and the black mob, being outnumbered, fled to the Greenwood District. White riots reportedly looted and burned Greenwood, and Governor Robertson declare martial law and called in the National Guard.

The Guard members helped extinguish the fires, and collected over 6,000 black men and women at the Convention Hall and fairgrounds.

Twenty-four hours after it erupted, the violence was ended. In the wake of the violence, 35 city blocks lay in charred ruins, more than 800 people were treated for injuries and contemporary reports of deaths began at 36. Historians now believe as many as 300 people may have died.

MAY 31, 1921 – THE TULSA MASSACRE During the Tulsa Massacre, which occurred over 18 hours on May 31-June 1, 1921, a white mob attacked residents, homes and businesses in the predominantly black Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/s1VyUI8xVs — Merrell R. Bennekin (@MerrellBennekin) May 31, 2021

President Biden, who said in June 2020 that Confederate monuments belong in museums and “Don’t be surprised if someone pulls down the statue of Jefferson Davis,” told the crowd that Tulsa needed to remembered so American can remember its mistakes:

“We do ourselves no favors by pretending none of this ever happened, or that it doesn’t impact us today, because it does impact today. We can’t just chose to learn what we want to know, and not what we should know.

“We should know the good, the bad, everything. That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides. As painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. We just have to choose to remember.”

https://twitter.com/mymixtapez/status/1399364086073278471

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

