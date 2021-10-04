https://noqreport.com/2021/10/04/after-you-buy-a-gun-for-self-defense-heres-what-to-do-with-it/

Owning a gun isn’t the same as knowing how to use it. Here are some suggestions for getting your defensive act together. Not long ago, firearm instructor Karl Rehn of KR Training and I discussed why some people attend defensive firearm classes for little reason beyond recreation. In addition to having taught thousands of students, Karl’s an engineer, thus analytical by nature, and he hit the nail on the head. He said people do what they want or need to do, and while many gun owners want to shoot guns for fun, most don’t think they’ll need to defend themselves, so they don’t take defensive training seriously.

I’ve also heard conservatives say they don’t have time to train, because they have jobs and families, the kids have to be taken to baseball practice, and so on. Some, being first-time gun owners, say they don’t know where to begin.

Those things may be true. However, just as cemeteries are full of people who—thinking “it won’t happen to me”—smoked, drank alcoholic and sugary drinks, ate junk food, and never exercised or got their blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and body fat numbers under control, they’re also occupied by people who weren’t prepared when […]