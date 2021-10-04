Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joked about her social media accounts Sunday, calling them her “part-time job.”

The New York Democrat has been known for her Instagram tirades and Twitter battles. Recently, she asked former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin if her existence makes Palin “mad.”

“Does my existence make you mad?” AOC asked Palin on Sept. 9. after Palin called her a “fake feminist.” The congresswoman told Palin to call “1-800-CRY-NOW.”

AOC was asked if she devises “these dunks” herself or if there’s a team of people behind the operation.

“I really do — there’s, um, there’s people that have all these theories that, like, I have some sort of intern, or something, on my Twitter account or on my Instagram,” she said. “I would never let someone who works for me run with that kind of messaging. It’s a little too spicy, but I’ll do it myself.”

“My full-time job is not to post,” she added, later saying on Twitter that her social media posts are “100% [her] fault.” “It’s my part-time.”