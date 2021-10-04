https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-authorities-probing-illegal-recording-of-sen-sinema_4031186.html

Authorities in Arizona are probing the illegal bathroom recording of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), officials confirmed with The Epoch Times on Monday.

Sinema was harassed over the weekend at Arizona State University (ASU) in Phoenix, where she teaches. She was followed by activists into a bathroom and recorded while inside, a violation of state law.

“The ASU Police Department is working with Senator Sinema and conducting a full investigation of the incident that occurred Sunday,” Adam Wolfe, the public information officer for the university, told The Epoch Times in an email.

“Due to the active status of the investigation, we are unable to provide more information at this time,” he added.

A state statute makes it illegal for any person to film another without their consent in a restroom or bathroom.

Violators can be charged with a class 5 felony. Violators can be sentenced to up to 2.5 years in jail.

The person who was filming appears to be with Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), an activist group that supports drastically loosening laws against illegal immigration.

LUCHA did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the offices of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich or Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department, indicated that the investigation would be taken care of by university police.

“Arizona State University has their own Police Department and are the investigating agency for this incident,” he told The Epoch Times via email.

Sinema denounced what happened in a lengthy statement released Monday.

“Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest. It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom,” she said.

Activists have been trying to pressure Sinema to support a mammoth $3.5 trillion budget proposal that Democrats hope to ram through Congress with zero Republican votes. That can’t happen unless every Democrat in the Senate supports it. Sinema has been joined in opposition to the proposal by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who was confronted by activists on kayaks while on his houseboat last week.

Asked about what happened to Sinema and Manchin, President Joe Biden on Monday told reporters in Washington, “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics but it happens to everybody.”

“The only people it doesn’t happen to is people who have Secret Service standing around. So it’s part of the process,” he added.

But Blake Masters, who is running in the Republican primary for the seat Kelly currently holds, offered a different view.

“Recording people in bathrooms is illegal. In a sane country, these agitators would be arrested and prosecuted,” he told The Epoch Times in an email. “I’ve been shocked at Mark Kelly’s refusal to defend Sen. Sinema or even critique the activists.”

Zachary Stieber Reporter Follow Zachary Stieber covers U.S. news, including politics and court cases. He started at The Epoch Times as a New York City metro reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

