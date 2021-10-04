https://www.theblaze.com/news/resident-shoots-kills-armed-intruder

The incident reportedly took place about 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Falcon Hunter Way.

The resident who allegedly neutralized the intruder called 911 Sunday night to report the crime and his subsequent actions.

He told police that he was in the process of answering the door after someone had knocked when a man with a gun suddenly attempted to break into the apartment.





“Police are saying the man knocked on the door, and when the resident answered, that’s when he found himself with a gun pointed at him,” WBNS-TV reported. He said he quickly responded in self-defense by shooting the intruder in the chest while another man fled the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the alleged intruder suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and performed CPR until being relieved by medics.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries but did not survive. None of those involved have been identified by police.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and looking into allegations about the second intruder, though they acknowledged his whereabouts are currently unknown. Nevertheless, police insisted that the community is no longer under an active threat.







Ohio is a “stand your ground” state. In April, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation into law expanding state residents’ right to self-defense.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the new law rescinded “the legal requirement that people try to retreat from a situation before using deadly force.”

WBNS added that the law “expands the so-called ‘stand your ground’ right from an individual’s house and car to any place, ‘if that person is in a place in which the person lawfully has a right to be.'”

In essence, it offers much-needed protection to those who are caught in life-threatening situations anywhere they are legally permitted to be.

