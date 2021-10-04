https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/04/attorney-general-merrick-garland-mobilizes-fbi-against-threats-against-school-board-members/

As Twitchy reported last week, the National School Boards Association asked the Biden administration to look into angry parents as possible “domestic terrorism and hate crimes” threats. The Post Millennial reported:

Education Week reports that the National School Boards Association sent a letter to Biden suggesting that the Patriot Act be enforced against these unruly parents who keep showing up to meetings across the country demanding answers and accountability from the very school boards that control their children’s education. “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under immediate threat,” the letter begins. As such, it goes on, the National School Boards Association “respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats and violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

Within days, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to the FBI director “to address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing “threats.” The letter follows the National School Board Association’s request to classify protests as “domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/NhPU03YOYq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

The memo directs the FBI to coordinate with local law enforcement “to facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, and will open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.”

The Biden administration is rapidly repurposing federal law enforcement to target political opposition. They want to reclassify dissent as “disinformation” and “domestic terrorism,” justifying an unprecedented intervention, both directly and in partnership with tech companies. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

Americans last policies. — GINO (@GinoGonzo198) October 4, 2021

The Left is declaring war against conservative and independent thought. People need to wake up and vote these people out. — LincolnLog55 (@LincolnLog55) October 4, 2021

Instead of protecting the rights of parents our ‘justice’ department works to diminish their rights. Banana Republic. — Chuck Kelly (@ckellyofd) October 4, 2021

Thank god this 🤡 never made the Supreme Court! — Voice of reason (@brockreiss) October 4, 2021

The left can burn and loot all they want but who gets targeted every single time. — bowlofborscht (@pkpled) October 4, 2021

The DOJ/FBI letter speaks about “violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views.” The latter part can easily define what is being done to @SenatorSinema yet FBI Wray unleashed two dozen agents on a fake noose quicker than onto this issue. https://t.co/4f865uwDmp — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 4, 2021

Do not take this lying down. Let’s make this something they’ll forever regret. Any parent on either side of the aisle who demands to know about their child’s education is far from a terrorist — Multiracial Whiteness Advocate (@__spicywhite) October 4, 2021

I will yell at whoever I want. Come and stop me. — MyOilDrilling (@MyOilDrilling) October 4, 2021

Are they trying to radicalize people? I — Project Mayhem (@Poppa0R) October 4, 2021

“Everything I don’t like is domestic terrorism!” pic.twitter.com/Gicnv0M0sE — Armen Tooloee (@tooloee) October 4, 2021

I welcome this new classification, and cannot wait to be branded as such by my employer. — Urfa Mann (@MannUrfa) October 4, 2021

Trump never weaponized the bureaucracy to go after his political opponents. Democrats play to win. — Azure Pufferfish (@TTallis1505) October 4, 2021

I doubt he decided to do this on his own. I’m betting WH requested it. — Anthony (@Anthony_in_DC) October 4, 2021

Wow. So parents standing up for their kids is harassment and terrorists. But female senators being followed into bathrooms is “part of the process”. — Person (@waitwhat_2000) October 4, 2021

How many examples do we suppose are a part of this “spike”? — Dracones — No Soupian Brigand CPhT (@Dracones24601) October 4, 2021

Quite the deflection from Sinema. I haven’t seen school board violence. Anyone else? — The All New Kia Sowell (@myoldsowell) October 4, 2021

This is incredible. Incomprehensible. Absolutely insane. — Nunya Bidness (@daniell07860675) October 4, 2021

So will the Feds start attending school board meetings? pic.twitter.com/60KsNl0AkT — Volks (@cvolks83) October 4, 2021

And now it’s official. The government has shown exactly what the future holds for those who don’t roll over for their NWO power grab. Yelling and cursing are not threats nor violence. But any pushback, even from parents concerned about their children, is verboten. — Johnny Paxil (@JohnnyPaxil) October 4, 2021

Good Lord, parents voicing concerns regarding school curriculum is now terrorism? This is tyranny! — Matt (@matfield_green) October 4, 2021

When we mounted the attack against critical race theory, we hit the regime at its ideological nerve center. Now the regime is trying to reassert control. Hold the line. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

So the regime agreed to help? Imagine what the next request for help will be. — Equinsu Ocha. (@DAUK2021) October 4, 2021

We don’t have any problem with local law enforcement investigating threats against school board members; however, we do have questions regarding what school boards and the National School Boards Association consider “threats.” Parents showing up at school board meetings and claiming their two minutes’ time?

Related:

COWARDS! National School Boards Association asks Biden admin to look into angry parents as ‘domestic terrorism’ and ‘hate crimes’ https://t.co/hhRUAGVeeo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

