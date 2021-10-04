https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/04/attorney-general-merrick-garland-mobilizes-fbi-against-threats-against-school-board-members/

As Twitchy reported last week, the National School Boards Association asked the Biden administration to look into angry parents as possible “domestic terrorism and hate crimes” threats. The Post Millennial reported:

Education Week reports that the National School Boards Association sent a letter to Biden suggesting that the Patriot Act be enforced against these unruly parents who keep showing up to meetings across the country demanding answers and accountability from the very school boards that control their children’s education.

“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under immediate threat,” the letter begins. As such, it goes on, the National School Boards Association “respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats and violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

Within days, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to the FBI director “to address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

The memo directs the FBI to coordinate with local law enforcement “to facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, and will open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.”

We don’t have any problem with local law enforcement investigating threats against school board members; however, we do have questions regarding what school boards and the National School Boards Association consider “threats.” Parents showing up at school board meetings and claiming their two minutes’ time?

