The Biden administration is replacing a Trump-era rule that barred federal family planning funding from flowing to organizations that refer women for abortions.

“This rule is a step forward for family planning care as it aims to strengthen and restore our nation’s Title X program,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Our nation’s family planning clinics play a critical role in delivering health care, and today more than ever, we are making clear that access to quality family planning care includes accurate information and referrals—based on a patient’s needs and direction.”

The rule is scheduled to take effect next month on Nov. 8.

Regulations related to Title X already prohibited direct federal financing of abortions, according to the New York Times.

The outlet noted that groups like Planned Parenthood had leaned on Title X funding to subsidize supplying birth control and other services. Planned Parenthood declined to comply with the Trump-era rule, according to the Times.

Now Planned Parenthood is cheering the Biden administration’s move to replace the rule.

“Our health centers look forward to once again providing access to affordable, high-quality sexual & reproductive health care through this program. Thanks, @POTUS and everyone who organized to make this happen!” Planned Parenthood tweeted.

“Unfortunately, this new rule still allows Title X grantees to refuse to counsel pregnant patients about abortion as a health care option. This is unnecessary and harmful: a provider’s personal beliefs shouldn’t stop patients who deserve full information about health care options,” Planned Parenthood declared. “Although abortions aren’t covered by Title X funding, abortion is health care, and health care is a human right. Pregnant patients deserve to hear their full range of options and they are the only ones who should be able to decide whether or not to get an abortion.”





