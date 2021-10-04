https://www.oann.com/biden-japans-kishida-underline-strength-of-u-s-japan-alliance-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-japans-kishida-underline-strength-of-u-s-japan-alliance-white-house



October 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance in a phone call on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

“The leaders affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” the statement said.

