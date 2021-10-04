https://justthenews.com/government/congress/biden-negotiated-budget-reconciliation-bill-will-be-less-35-trillion?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the Democrats’ final negotiated budget reconciliation bill would be less than $3.5 trillion.

According to ABC News, Biden was asked in Michigan what he would remove from the current $3.5 trillion proposal to obtain the support of all Democrats in Congress. He reportedly declined to respond on spending reductions but said the final package would come in less than $3.5 trillion.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has objected to spending $3.5 trillion through partisan budget reconciliation process at this time, citing rising inflation and other issues.

Just the News reported last month that some House Democrats such as Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington D.C.’s delegate, thought the reconciliation bill would need to be scaled back.

