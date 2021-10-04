https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/biden-refuses-answer-foreign-policy-question-confuse-american-people-video/

Senile Joe Biden told a reporter that he wouldn’t answer a foreign policy question because it would “confuse the American people.”

Biden delivered remarks on the need to raise the debt ceiling on Monday.

Joe Biden claims his $3.5 trillion spending bill costs ZERO DOLLARS while begging lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling.

After coughing his way through prepared remarks, Biden was asked a question about Ethiopia.

Dementia Joe told the reporter he wasn’t going to answer his question on Ethiopia because it would “confuse the American people.”

