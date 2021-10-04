https://www.oann.com/biden-tells-ec-commission-chief-international-tax-system-must-be-fair/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-tells-ec-commission-chief-international-tax-system-must-be-fair

U.S. Presiden Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. debt ceiling at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. debt ceiling from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

October 4, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of “leveling the playing field in the international tax system,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden also expressed his strong support for continuing the EU accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

