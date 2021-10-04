https://www.oann.com/biden-tells-ec-commission-chief-international-tax-system-must-be-fair/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-tells-ec-commission-chief-international-tax-system-must-be-fair
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. debt ceiling from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
October 4, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of “leveling the playing field in the international tax system,” the White House said in a statement.
Biden also expressed his strong support for continuing the EU accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)