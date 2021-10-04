https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/bill-oreilly-stop-biden

“Give me one thing that [Biden] has done, just one, that’s improved this nation. Everything that he has been involved with is a disaster. Everything from the COVID mandates, to the energy policies, to the economic policies, to the inflation, to Afghanistan, to the collapsing southern border, to the social woke business, to the denial of due process. Right across-the-board, there isn’t anything this man has done, or stood for, that’s improved America,” O’Reilly said.

“But there is no mechanism to do anything about it until a year from this November: the midterm elections. That’s the only mechanism that we have, under the Constitution. We elected this guy and he’s there for four years. You neutralize him next November [2022], with the Republicans taking back the House and Senate, then he’s done. [He] can’t do anymore damage because you’ve got him in a hole. And he’s not going to be proactive with executive orders. He’s just going to stay there in his jammies for two more years. OK? So that’s the only mechanism.”

O’Reilly also tore into the corporate media for using its power to defend Gen. Mark Milley after news of his China calls broke. Is there any deterrence in American society anymore to keep our leaders and media in check?

“What does this say to the United States of America when you have two of the most powerful information agencies in the world — NBC, Comcast, and AT&T, CNN — actively deceiving you?” O’Reilly said. “They know what they’re doing. And yet there is absolutely no way for anyone to hold them accountable other than not watching them, which has, of course, happened. You know they have no audience. But just the corruption level of the information flow to the American people is at an all-time high. We have never had a worse media in the history of this republic.”

