https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/busiest-u-s-container-port-in-crisis-mode/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Maria Bartiromo interviews Director of Long Beach Port

A historic backlog of cargo ships in Southern California has left the supply chain and shipping industry in a crisis, Mario Cordero, the executive director of the Port of Long Beach, warned this week.

Cordero, who oversees one of the busiest ports in the country, advised people to start holiday shopping as soon as possible due to the disruptions in the supply chain. The port will move about 20 million containers this year, more than ever before. Consumers will definitely feel the pinch, as companies across the board – from raw materials to durable goods, electronics, furniture, and auto parts – have been hit with shortages and delays.

“The supply chain is definitely disrupted and has been for some time,” Cordero said. “The situation is in a crisis mode.”

Earlier this month, ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach broke multiple records for the number of ships in the locations, as well as the number of cargo ships waiting to dock. Since then, the number of vessels has trended slightly downward, but the ports maintain unprecedented levels of congestion. On Tuesday, the ports housed 144 ships – including 41 container ships waiting off the shore at anchor or in drift areas, according to data from the Marine Exchange of Southern California. Before the pandemic, the ports typically saw an average of zero to one ship waiting to dock, but now the ships wait weeks to unload.

The cargo on the ships currently at anchor in the California ports – which handle nearly half of all US imports – will likely not be seen until the end of October or November.

On-time cargo ships drop to 10% as supply chains struggle





