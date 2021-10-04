https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/byron-york-has-noticed-dems-media-are-very-selective-about-when-they-cheer-politicians-who-put-country-over-party/

Two Democrat senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — are among 50 others in the Senate opposing the $3.5 trillion bill that President Biden and Democrats are trying to pass. Activists have kayaked up to Manchin’s houseboat to tell him the bill “is not spending” while others even followed Sinema into a public bathroom while recording themselves harassing the Arizona senator.

But there are times when Dems and the media applaud members of Congress who go rogue and put “party over country.” The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has noted when the Left doesn’t appreciate a “maverick”:

Remember the cheers for John McCain when he stopped fellow Republicans from repealing Obamacare? A maverick not afraid to stand up to the GOP! Compare that to media/activist treatment of Kyrsten Sinema today. It’s a very different story. https://t.co/hzN0rtuN8e — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 4, 2021

The latest example can be found in Maureen Dowd’s column that slams Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for standing in the way of a president who “really needs a win right now.” Sinema’s not getting any “country over party” praise from Dems and the media.

The hypocrisy is feature, not a bug https://t.co/fjnODjUnCV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 4, 2021

So much for “Country over party.” — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) October 4, 2021

When a Republican betrays Republicans it’s “country over party.” When a Democrat betrays Democrats it’s “How dare they put themselves selfishly over the needs of the party at a time when unity has never been more crucial.” — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) October 4, 2021

Sure. Colin Powell endorses Obama (and every Democrat since) and he’s a man of principle and integrity. Joe Lieberman endorses McCain and he’s a traitor & a turncoat. And so it goes. — Joseph Hansell (@JosephHansell) October 4, 2021

Democrats praising those who put “country over party” always takes place on a one-way street.

