Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

The couple’s three children include a 4-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old son, and an 18-month-old daughter, according to flgov.com.

Gov. DeSantis, who won the Sunshine State’s 2018 gubernatorial election, had previously served as a congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“First Lady DeSantis is also a three-time National Champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA Champion. She worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host. She earned an Emmy for on-air talent while working in Jacksonville, Florida,” according to flgov.com.

There has been an outpouring of well-wishes for 41-year-old Casey DeSantis, even from some individuals on the other side of the political aisle.

“I’m praying for @CaseyDeSantis and the DeSantis family. I wish her a speedy recovery during this difficult time,” Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida tweeted.

“@FLCaseyDeSantis As a #breastcancer survivor also diagnosed at 41 and a 14 year survivor, I’m wishing you the strength you need to fight and win this battle. The breast cancer survivor sisterhood knows no party. Please reach out if I can help in any way,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.

“Our hearts go out to FL’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis. We pray for her full & complete recovery. May God surround the DeSantis family with peace during this time,” GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona tweeted.

“Crushed to hear the news about Casey DeSantis having breast cancer. Godspeed with prayers for full recovery. She’s a terrific, kind-hearted woman all around,” TheBlaze’s Daniel Horowitz tweeted.





