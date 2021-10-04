https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-china-sends-largest-incursion-ever-into-taiwan-air-space-taiwan-asks-for-help-preparing-for-war

Communist China sent 52 military planes from its air force into Taiwanese air space on Monday, the largest incursion ever by China, which comes after Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration said in a statement at the start of the week that it was “very concerned” about China’s repeated provocative military actions toward Taiwan.

“Since Friday, when China marked its national day, the country has embarked upon a massive ramping up of its missions, with almost 150 aircraft flying into the defense zone over the space of four days,” Reuters reported. “Taiwanese fighter jets scrambled to warn away the Chinese planes, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.”

Taiwan’s military reported that China sent the following military aircraft into its airspace on Monday:

34 J-16 sorties (Thirty four J-16)

Su Kai-30 aircraft 2 sorties (Two SU-30)

Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft 2 sorties (Two Y-8 ASW)

Air Police-500 aircraft 2 sorties (Two KJ-500 AEW&C)

H-6 12 sorties (Twelve H-6)

“The defense of Taiwan is in our own hands, and we are absolutely committed to that,” Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told Australia’s ABC. “If China is going to launch a war against Taiwan we will fight to the end, and that is our commitment. I’m sure that if China is going to launch an attack against Taiwan, I think they are going to suffer tremendously as well.”

“We would like to engage in security or intelligence exchanges with other like-minded partners, Australia included, so Taiwan is better prepared to deal with the war situation,” Wu continued. “We are pleased to see that the like-minded partners of Taiwan — the United States and the UK and Australia — are working closer with each other to acquire more advanced defence articles so that we can defend Indo-Pacific. Australia is a great country, and I’m very glad to see that Australia is going to shoulder more responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

Wu warned that one of the things that Taiwan needs to prepare for is that China may try to impose a blockade around Taiwan, which he suggested would be an even bigger problem than if China were to launch an invasion.

China’s latest act of aggression toward Taiwan comes after the Biden administration responded to other air space incursions this week in a statement, saying:

The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability. We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan. We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability, and we will maintain our commitments as outlined in the Three Communiqués, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances. The U.S. commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region. We will continue to stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values and deepen our ties with democratic Taiwan.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

