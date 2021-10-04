http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yMzhC2j5-0w/index.html

Congressional Democrats spent the entire last week negotiating — and fighting — with themselves over the fate of two bills: 1) a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan that has already passed the Senate with 69 votes and b) a several-trillion-dollar — we think — social safety net program that contains many of President Joe Biden’s first term agenda within it.

Neither bill got a vote — despite a previous promise from Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the infrastructure bill would, for sure, be voted on last Monday — or at least sometime last week.

The impasse left House Democrats headed to their home districts with absolutely nothing to show for their very-public efforts, except a very bright line drawn between its moderate and liberal wings.

“We were elected to achieve reasonable, common sense solutions for the American people — not to obstruct from the far wings,” said New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer , a leading House moderate, in a statement after the infrastructure vote was called off. “This far left faction is willing to put the President’s entire agenda, including this historic bipartisan infrastructure package, at risk. They’ve put civility and bipartisan governing at risk.”