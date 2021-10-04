https://www.oann.com/citi-appoints-pang-to-head-clean-energy-banking-in-asia/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=citi-appoints-pang-to-head-clean-energy-banking-in-asia



FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

October 5, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Citigroup has appointed William Pang as the head of its Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition (NRCET) Investment Banking unit in Asia, according to a statement from the bank.

Pang joined Citi in 2015 and will continue to lead infrastructure investment banking in Asia, the statement said.

NRCET was established globally https://www.reuters.com/article/us-citigroup-esg-idUSKBN2BL28M in March this year to work with the bank’s clients on transitioning to cleaner energy.

Three of Citi’s banking groups – chemicals, energy and power – were consolidated into one as part of a push to grow the bank’s environmental sustainability coverage.

Pang will report to Jan Metzger, Citi Asia Pacific head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, and globally to NRCET co-heads Stephen Trauber and Sandip Sen.

“Clean energy transition is a global super trend that is accelerating rapidly and will last decades,” Metzger said in the statement.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

