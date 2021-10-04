https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/cnn-analysis-finds-that-kyrsten-sinema-might-be-too-unnecessarily-moderate-for-her-own-good/

Another day, another razor-sharp “analysis” from CNN:

The Arizona senator’s unnecessarily moderate politics might be leading her away from her base and toward a tough primary challenge | Analysis https://t.co/GVybloj1Ze — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 3, 2021

Here’s the bottom line on Kyrsten Sinema from Harry Enten:

The bottom line is that Sinema may be unnecessarily moderate for her own electoral good. Maybe it’ll work out for her. Still, It’s possible though that not only is she making Biden’s life more difficult, but her own electoral future more difficult as well.

And there’s nothing worse than being unnecessarily moderate.

I was today years old when I learned about “unnecessary moderation” in politics. https://t.co/zXvOqfUFES — Regs (@r3gulations) October 4, 2021

“unnecessarily moderate politics” So in other words, @ForecasterEnten doesn’t understand why Sinema won her race. https://t.co/N9CmRAv9go — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 4, 2021

CNN seems to not understand a lot of things.

This is unnecessarily CLLLLAAASIC. https://t.co/SuGf2tT0r1 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 4, 2021

CLLLLAAASIC CNN.

You should try being necessarily moderate. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 4, 2021

CNN should try not sucking. How about that?

Once again, CNN editorializes a supposed news article on the Arizona Senator by utilizing the term ‘unnrcessarily’ in the headline.

It’s not for CNN to determine what’s necessary or not. Such a continued failure of a once-great media enterprise. #MediaBias https://t.co/VixLV9dtjz — Jeremy Davis (@jeremyndavis) October 4, 2021

This type of framing, and the even more egregious hatchet jobs from the NYT, really demonstrate how fundamentally corrupt the media has become. https://t.co/Jx8DEU7awt — Ryan Costello (@RyanCostello) October 3, 2021

