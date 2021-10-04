https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/cnn-analysis-finds-that-kyrsten-sinema-might-be-too-unnecessarily-moderate-for-her-own-good/

Another day, another razor-sharp “analysis” from CNN:

Here’s the bottom line on Kyrsten Sinema from Harry Enten:

The bottom line is that Sinema may be unnecessarily moderate for her own electoral good. Maybe it’ll work out for her. Still, It’s possible though that not only is she making Biden’s life more difficult, but her own electoral future more difficult as well.

And there’s nothing worse than being unnecessarily moderate.

CNN seems to not understand a lot of things.

CLLLLAAASIC CNN.

CNN should try not sucking. How about that?

