https://www.dailywire.com/news/college-football-iowa-and-cincinnati-move-up-alabama-and-georgia-stay-1-2-in-ap-top-25

Week five of the college football season looked to be a dandy on paper, and even though we didn’t get the close games in the marquee matchups we were hoping for, the college football gods kept us entertained with a few upsets.

Four top-25 games were on schedule — including two top-10 matchups — with No.1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia separating themselves from the pack with dominant wins over quality SEC competition.

The AP’s top-25 rankings came out on Sunday, and there are some new schools to introduce.

Cincinnati — coming off the biggest win in school history — moves up to No. 5 after beating Notre Dame 24-13 in South Bend. It’s the second win over a Power Five school on the road this season for the Bearcats.

“We didn’t just beat a top-10 team, we beat a top-five program,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said.

Iowa also moved up two slots, coming in as the No. 3 team in the country behind Alabama and Georgia.

The Hawkeyes put a licking on Maryland Friday night, beating the previously undefeated Terrapins 51-14. Iowa’s defense had five interceptions and forced seven total turnovers. We’ll know very soon if Iowa is for real, as they’ll face their biggest test of the year in week six, when they’ll welcome No. 4 Penn State to Iowa City.

Ohio State jumped back into the top-10 with a resounding 52-13 win over Rutgers on the road, and Michigan and BYU make their first appearance in the top-10.

Michigan was impressive in their first win at Wisconsin since 2001, holding the Badgers to just 43 yards on the ground.

“Against a tough, physical team, I thought our team played really physical,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We matched it every bit.”

BYU beat Utah State 34-20 Friday night, moving up three spots to No. 10. Michigan State and Oklahoma State both moved up — OKST to No. 12 and Michigan St. to No. 11 — with wins on Saturday, taking them both to 5-0 on the year.

Kentucky makes their first AP top-25 appearance of the season after their first win over Florida in Lexington, Kentucky, since 1986, SMU comes in at No. 24, and San Diego State makes an appearance in the AP top-25 for the first time since 2019.

Alabama and Georgia remain at the top of the polls after blowout wins over SEC opponents.

The Crimson Tide jumped on Ole Miss early, at one point holding a 35-0 lead, and Georgia shut out Arkansas at home 37-0.

For the first time since 2014, Clemson is not in the AP poll after beating Boston College 19-13.

The complete Associated Press Top-25 can be seen below.

Alabama (53) Georgia (9) Iowa Penn State Cincinnati Oklahoma Ohio State Oregon Michigan BYU Michigan State Oklahoma State Arkansas Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Ole Miss Auburn Wake Forest Florida Texas Arizona State N.C. State SMU San Diego State

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

