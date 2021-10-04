https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615aecc02817c57bc71c8ce8
POLL: What’s More Dangerous, COVID Or COVID Vaccine Mandates? Let us know what you think in the poll below… TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER…
In Colombia, thousands of migrants are waiting to cross into Panama via the deadly Darien Gap. Even as news of deportations at the U.S. border reaches migrant groups, the majority would rather attempt…
Amber Heard encourages women to ‘speak your mind’; Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello on star-studded L’Oréal runway; Reaching pre-pandemic levels, “Venom” debuts with $90.1M. (Oct. 4)…
President Biden will travel to Michigan Tuesday to rally public support for the bipartisan infrastructure plan and his Build Back Better agenda as infighting between progressive and moderate Democrats…
A major oil spill in California is putting beaches and wildlife in danger. Also, a massive leak exposes how politicians, billionaires and celebrities use offshore accounts to hide trillions of dollars…