Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized President Joe Biden and his administration over their “ill-planned, disorganized, chaotic” withdrawal out of Afghanistan.

Cotton said Biden “screwed” up the withdrawal, and now there is “almost no way to vet” the Afghans that are on U.S. soil now.

“No, absolutely not, Ainsley,” Cotton said when asked if every Afghan refugee has been vetted yet. “And Joe Biden screwed it up coming and going. So, first, we left a lot of people in Afghanistan who we should have gotten out. Second, we brought a lot of people out who shouldn’t have been brought out — people who had no particular attachment to the United States, who hadn’t fought with our troops. And you’ve seen reports of a young female soldier being assaulted at Fort Bliss in El Paso or sex offenses by Afghan men at Fort McCoy and other offenses. There is really no vetting.”

“I mean, it’s hard to do in Afghanistan. That’s one reason it took so long is you’ve got to go interview people face to face. I mean, Afghanistan is a third-world country. You don’t just call up the FBI or the high school or the local police. So, we have almost no way to vet these people. The Biden administration is taking their name, if it is their name, testing it against databases, and if they don’t come back, it’s like, ‘Well, they must be fine to go.’”

