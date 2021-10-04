President Joe Biden’s fading hope to quickly pass a $3.5 trillion tax and spending plan, instantly opposed by Republicans, is also losing steam with his base of Democrats and independents.

In a survey that echoes the centrist-liberal clash on Capitol Hill over the giant social spending package, majorities of likely Democratic and independent 2022 voters said they would be less likely to support the plan if new taxes and debt are included.

Among Democrats in the new survey, provided to Secrets by Convention of States Action, 50.2% said they would be less likely to back the package if taxes are included.

Independents were even more down on it, with 73.7% less likely to support the plan if it includes debt and taxes.

Republicans were never supportive. In the survey conducted by Trafalgar Group, 92% said they were less likely to OK the package.

And overall, over 71% oppose the Biden package if it includes more taxes and debt.

Concerns over taxes and debt have driven White House arguments that the package won’t cost the nation a dime, but few are buying it. Added with the president’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and a possible second $3.5 trillion social spending plan, polls show Americans worried of the debt Biden’s agenda will put on future generations and the inflation it may cause.

“Independents and Republicans oppose this bill by huge majorities, as do fully half of Democrats. Almost nobody supports Biden’s runaway spending spree,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. “The hard left can continue to make noise, but our elected officials know where the public stands on this monstrosity. This proposal is not happening,” he added.

Actually, negotiations are continuing between dueling Democrats, and the White House continues to sound hopeful that it can settle on a spending number by Christmas.