Disgraced Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, a Democrat from New York, agreed to a plea deal on Monday, allowing Warren to bypass trial on numerous charges and escape any potential prison time.

Warren pleaded guilty to an election law crime and got one misdemeanor charge, admitting that she “knowingly and willfully contributed, accepted campaign donations in an amount more than the maximum amount specified,” according to WHEC 10 NBC News reported.

Per the deal, Warren, who was beaten in a primary challenge this summer, will have to resign from office one month early, by December 1.

If Warren were to face trial and be convicted, she was facing up to 1 1/3 to 3 years in prison.

The deal Warren struck also satisfies gun and child endangerment charges she racked up in May, following a police raid of her home which was tied to her husband’s alleged drug crimes.