Disgraced Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, a Democrat from New York, agreed to a plea deal on Monday, allowing Warren to bypass trial on numerous charges and escape any potential prison time.
Warren pleaded guilty to an election law crime and got one misdemeanor charge, admitting that she “knowingly and willfully contributed, accepted campaign donations in an amount more than the maximum amount specified,” according to WHEC 10 NBC News reported.
Per the deal, Warren, who was beaten in a primary challenge this summer, will have to resign from office one month early, by December 1.
If Warren were to face trial and be convicted, she was facing up to 1 1/3 to 3 years in prison.
The deal Warren struck also satisfies gun and child endangerment charges she racked up in May, following a police raid of her home which was tied to her husband’s alleged drug crimes.
“Mayor Lovely Warren pleads guilty to an election law misdemeanor and in exchange she agrees to resign as mayor no later than Dec 1 2021. The plea also satisfies the gun and endangerment charge stemming from the raid on the mayor’s home in May,” investigative reporter Berkeley Brean posted Monday from court.
“Here is the negotiated plea: plead guilty to an election law violation and in turn Mayor Lovely Warren resigns effective Dec. 1 2021. The deal also satisfies the gun and child endangerment charges against the mayor,” Brean reported.
Warren was shellacked in a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Malik Evans in June.
Before the primary, Warren was indicted on two felony campaign finance charges, which she successfully pleaded down Monday.
Moreover, this summer, the Democrat’s home was raided in connection to a major seven-month-long drug investigation. Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, was arrested and hit with two drug charges and one gun charge. The Daily Wire reported on take-aways from the press conference announcing the shocking news:
- Granison’s arrest was part of a seven-months-long investigation; he was not the initial target
- There were numerous warrants executed on Wednesday night, in addition to the Granison/Warren home. Seven locations were hit between Wednesday night and Thursday morning and more arrests are expected.
- At the time of the arrest, only the couple’s daughter was home, prompting questions from reporters concerning potential child endangerment charges in relation to the gun charge. Doorley refused to comment but noted more charges are coming.
- There have already been 2 kilos of crack cocaine confiscated from the busts, which equates to a street value of more than $60,000. Three firearms have been confiscated and more than $100,000 in cash was recovered.
- Doorley would not confirm nor deny Mayor Warren’s potential involvement in the investigation, including wire-tapping.
Notably, Warren made national headlines last year, when the Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary — who’s now suing Warren — and the entire command force at the department resigned over the Democrat’s handling of the investigation into the death of Daniel Prude.
