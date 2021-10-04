https://townhall.com/columnists/derekhunter/2021/10/03/democrats-really-love-abortion-n2596857

Imagine being so invested in something that it impacts every aspect of your life. Not your direct involvement in it, but the involvement of other people in it. Democrats insist an abortion is a personal choice for the woman, or birthing person, and the birthing person alone. Then they demand anyone who’s had one celebrate, or “shout,” their abortion, and insist it’s perfectly healthy and normal behavior. They want everyone to believe they love abortion the way most people love their kids, but there’s probably something deeper and darker at work.

At a hearing this week in the House of Representatives, I couldn’t help but notice how many liberal Members of Congress and their witnesses professed their love of abortion. I can kind of understand someone thinking it necessary (pregnancy, especially unintended, has to be terrifying for a woman), but these people were declaring themselves “proud” of ending a life. One abortion doctor named Ghazaleh Moayedi, proclaimed, “I know firsthand that abortion saves lives. For the thousands of people I’ve cared for, abortion is a blessing. Abortion is an act of love. Abortion is freedom.”

Whatever you think of it, that sentiment is gross. Moayedi appears to be past her prime, so it’s not an issue for her, she’s advocating for others to follow her lead. Why?

Then there was someone named Maleeha Aziz who, after “correcting” everyone who talked about pregnant women and not “pregnant people,” proclaimed herself to be proud of her 2 abortions. One of her abortions, she said, was due to a diagnosis of Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Sounds bad, doesn’t it? It’s actually just severe vomiting during pregnancy. It’s not fatal, it’s inconvenient.

You know what is convenient? Not getting pregnant.

I’m not a woman, the only type of people who can get pregnant, but I know how a woman would go about avoiding getting pregnant. Not getting pregnant is as easy to avoid as getting hit by a train – if you don’t want to get hit by a train, don’t play on the tracks. If you don’t want to get pregnant, don’t have intercourse. There are plenty of other things you can do besides that, or any number of ways to do that, if you simply can’t avoid it, to prevent pregnancy. If you can’t avail yourself of any of these dozens of options, frankly, you’re an idiot.

Idiots do all sorts of stupid things, and they do them regularly. Bragging about your abortion is one of those things. I can understand, to a certain extent, a woman believing they have no other choice, an unexpected pregnancy would probably scare the hell out of them. But the idea that they’re proud or happy about it afterwards is a bit hard to swallow, and falls into the “The lady doth protest too much, methinks” category.

Misery loves company, and so does guilt. If someone cheats on their significant other, they are much more likely to encourage their friends to do the same. In my younger days, I saw this first hand (and engaged in some of it). You swear up and down that cheating is no big deal, nothing to feel guilty about, to others, but you’re really doing it for yourself.

With the pro-abortion crowd, they seem to be trying to convince themselves that abortion is OK by attempting to normalize it with others. Liberals tend to need external validation – of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and whatever else they’re busy trying to convince themselves is something a person can choose. The more women they convince to have abortions they more “normal” it becomes.

Ultimately, from my naïve observation perch through the lens of my experiences, the louder and longer someone insists what they’re doing is no big deal to them, that they feel no guilt over it, the bigger the deal it is and the more riddled with guilt they are. If you honestly believed abortion is just removing a “clump of cells” from your body, would you really be bothered by other people who think it’s something more? No, you wouldn’t.

Democrats love abortion, so much so they want to pay for it for everyone. But do they really love it, or are they trying to convince themselves that they love it so they won’t be bothered by what keeps them up at night about it?

Derek Hunter is the host of a free daily podcast (subscribe!), host of a daily radio show on WCBM in Maryland, and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

