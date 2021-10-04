https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/575181-desantis-tops-crist-fried-in-poll-of-florida-governor-race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisTrump says he would beat DeSantis in potential 2024 primary Alyssa Milano says it’s the ‘most dangerous time to be a woman in America’ What happened to Marco Rubio, Time mag’s ‘Republican Savior’ of 2013? MORE holds comfortable leads over his top Democratic opponents ahead of his 2022 reelection bid, according to a new poll conducted for a GOP-aligned political action committee.

The poll, conducted by the firm VCreek/AMG for Americas PAC, shows DeSantis garnering 47 percent support in a head-to-head matchup against Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristBudowsky: Newsom soars while Trump, Abbott, DeSantis ratings lag Democrats face bleak outlook in Florida Lawmakers making Instagram appearance before Free Britney rally at Capitol MORE (D-Fla.), who notches 39 percent backing. Another 12 percent say they’re still undecided.

DeSantis has an even bigger edge over his other Democratic rival, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, whom he leads 48 percent to 36 percent, according to the poll. In that match-up, 11 percent of respondents remain undecided.

The poll suggests that DeSantis remains in a strong position 13 months before the November 2022 midterm elections in Florida, despite a summer surge in Covid-19 infections that put the governor’s laissez faire handling of the pandemic back in the spotlight.

DeSantis, a rising conservative star who’s seen as a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has largely eschewed the advice of federal public health officials throughout the pandemic, objecting to the sweeping mandates and lockdowns that many other states enacted.

Over the past several months, DeSantis has moved to preempt municipal and county governments from imposing their own Covid-related restrictions. Since late July, he has been engaged in a bitter back-and-forth with school officials over an executive order banning school districts from requiring students to wear face masks.

The Florida governor’s race is one of two marquee statewide races in the Sunshine State next year, along with the closely watched Senate race featuring Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioWhat happened to Marco Rubio, Time mag’s ‘Republican Savior’ of 2013? Florida senators rebuke Mexican president for receiving Cuban, Venezuelan leaders Milley defends calls, says he ‘knew’ Trump didn’t intend to attack China MORE (R-Fla.).

The VCreek/AMG poll shows Rubio leading his chief Democratic rival Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsWhat happened to Marco Rubio, Time mag’s ‘Republican Savior’ of 2013? Democrats face bleak outlook in Florida Democratic donors hesitant on wading into Florida midterm fights MORE (D-Fla.), but not by much. In a head-to-head matchup, Rubio scores 43 percent support to Demings’ 38 percent. Fourteen percent of respondents remain undecided.

Demings still fares better than her primary opponent, former Rep. Alan Grayson Alan Mark GraysonFlorida Rep. Val Demings officially enters Senate race against Rubio Demings raises Democrats’ hopes in uphill fight to defeat Rubio Demings planning to run for Senate instead of Florida governor MORE (D-Fla.), who garners only 32 percent support to Rubio’s 44 percent.

The VCreek/AMG poll surveyed 405 likely Florida voters from Sept. 23-27 using live calls to cellphones and landlines.

