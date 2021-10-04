https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/did-the-taliban-write-this-aps-report-about-whats-happening-in-kabul-sparks-a-whole-lotta-eye-rolls/
The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is complete for all except U.S. citizens who remain trapped in that country. However, the Associated Press is reporting what they’re framing as good news for those in Kabul. This one comes with a beverage warning:
The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. When the Taliban took over Afghanistan after two decades of war with the Aug. 15 seizure of Kabul, they inherited a city marked by lawlessness. https://t.co/gwTg0jmv9E
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 4, 2021
It has to be asked:
Did the taliban write this?
— Hugh Janus (@hughbjanus) October 4, 2021
Who wrote this tweet, the Taliban spokesman? https://t.co/QnLj99HmGQ
— Matt Millslagle (@MattMillslagle) October 4, 2021
Here’s a choice sentence:
Even those who fear them in the embattled city welcome the peace their arrival has wrought.
What?
But they were the lawlessness….
— Mr Neutron (@The_MrNeutron) October 4, 2021
Warriors? Excuse me AP? Wtf
— Raj K. (@krishnawoodland) October 4, 2021
Quite the take 🤦♀️ https://t.co/D8xZT0svkV
— ⚾️BBMOM⚾️ (@bjdcmom) October 4, 2021
Seems like the press is warming up to the Taliban a bit. They just had to think of them as cops. https://t.co/gLPNJmM6U2
— Wedge Cap (@KarateChristmas) October 4, 2021
I cannot fathom how this is even being written- the Taliban are not a police. They are a militia- and one that creates laws to abuse and murder the innocent in order to gain power, not bring law. https://t.co/hB80T74tGP
— Tim M 🇦🇫 (@timonther6) October 4, 2021
The @AP . Shilling for the Taliban. How disgraceful https://t.co/CtvrXbFA5W
— It Happens To Everybody (@PeterDeGiglio) October 4, 2021
They’re literally simping for the Taliban. https://t.co/bizn8PuNeW
— The Autistic Nihilist (@Ubersperg) October 4, 2021
It’s been another banner year for “journalism.”
***
Related:
