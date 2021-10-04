https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/did-the-taliban-write-this-aps-report-about-whats-happening-in-kabul-sparks-a-whole-lotta-eye-rolls/

The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is complete for all except U.S. citizens who remain trapped in that country. However, the Associated Press is reporting what they’re framing as good news for those in Kabul. This one comes with a beverage warning:

It has to be asked:

Here’s a choice sentence:

Even those who fear them in the embattled city welcome the peace their arrival has wrought.

What?

It’s been another banner year for “journalism.”

***

