The idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a hero sounds like something out of a deranged fairy tale.
So it makes sense that this swoony new documentary about Fauci would stream on Disney+:
An unprecedented portrait of one of America’s most vital public servants. FAUCI, a Documentary from @NatGeo, is streaming October 6 only on #DisneyPlus. #FauciDoc pic.twitter.com/M9rOmSl3RQ
Good Lord.
Does it include a segment on his love of Gain Of Function research?
We’re guessing no.
Praising a dude for not solving the problem.
Better yet…a problem he had a hand in creating.
Nice one, Disney+.
Rather would watch every episode of Young Sheldon in one sitting than watch this
Now this is too harsh, come on!
Narrator: It was not, in fact, too harsh.
same energy. pic.twitter.com/KSt5g4feNB
It’s uncanny, really.
The hagiographies need to stop https://t.co/z1SSXdL3Kl
They really do. It’s enough already.
Go masturbate to fanfic on your own time. https://t.co/pKNmDM0Fku
Don’t force us to watch.