https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/disney-is-thrilled-to-announce-a-new-documentary-about-dr-anthony-fauci-aka-one-of-americas-most-vital-public-servants-video/

The idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a hero sounds like something out of a deranged fairy tale.

So it makes sense that this swoony new documentary about Fauci would stream on Disney+:

Good Lord.

We’re guessing no.

Nice one, Disney+.

Narrator: It was not, in fact, too harsh.

It’s uncanny, really.

They really do. It’s enough already.

Don’t force us to watch.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...