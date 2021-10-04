https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/disney-is-thrilled-to-announce-a-new-documentary-about-dr-anthony-fauci-aka-one-of-americas-most-vital-public-servants-video/

The idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a hero sounds like something out of a deranged fairy tale.

So it makes sense that this swoony new documentary about Fauci would stream on Disney+:

An unprecedented portrait of one of America’s most vital public servants. FAUCI, a Documentary from @NatGeo, is streaming October 6 only on #DisneyPlus. #FauciDoc pic.twitter.com/M9rOmSl3RQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 4, 2021

Good Lord.

Does it include a segment on his love of Gain Of Function research? — JJ (@jamojacko) October 4, 2021

We’re guessing no.

Praising a dude for not solving the problem. — Buddy Rich (@budrich17) October 4, 2021

Better yet…a problem he had a hand in creating. — Michael Martin (@freedomlifemike) October 4, 2021

Nice one, Disney+.

Rather would watch every episode of Young Sheldon in one sitting than watch this — Michelle (@michelloluvr) October 4, 2021

Now this is too harsh, come on! — Seyi (@SeyiSaysHi) October 4, 2021

Narrator: It was not, in fact, too harsh.

It’s uncanny, really.

The hagiographies need to stop https://t.co/z1SSXdL3Kl — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 4, 2021

They really do. It’s enough already.

Go masturbate to fanfic on your own time. https://t.co/pKNmDM0Fku — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 4, 2021

Don’t force us to watch.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

