https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/04/dont-tread-on-deez-nuts-rep-chris-rabb-is-gonna-show-all-you-inseminators-by-legislating-vasectomies-and-rofl/

Inseminator sounds a little bit like a failed Terminator movie.

Beware the INSEMINATOR.

We get it, woke and ridiculous Rep Chris Rabb doesn’t want to say ‘men’ because that would be transphobic or some other silly horse crap but inseminator is just a strange word.

Which is fitting because this thread and bill is absolutely ridiculous.

Take a look.

I will be introducing a bill inspired by @RepKellyCassidy that requires all inseminators to undergo #vasectomies within 6 weeks of having their third child or 40th birthday, whichever comes first. /1 Additionally, . . .#ReproJustice #ReproductiveRights #AbortionIsHealthcare — Rep. Chris Rabb (@RepRabb) October 2, 2021

YOU INSEMINATORS ARE GONNA PAY!

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

This can’t be real life.

My forthcoming bill will codify the definition of #wrongfulconception to include when a person has demonstrated negligence toward preventing #conception during intercourse. /2 And . . . — Rep. Chris Rabb (@RepRabb) October 2, 2021

. . . this legislation will allow Pennsylvanians to take #civilaction against inseminators for unwanted #pregnancies who wrongfully conceive

a child with them. /3 — Rep. Chris Rabb (@RepRabb) October 2, 2021

If you get your girlfriend or wife (or whatever gets busy with inseminators) you can be sued in court.

K.

Last, this bill will empower Pennsylvanians to enforce this prospective law by offering a $10K reward for reporting to the proper authorities those #scofflaws who have not complied with this statute within the allotted timeframe. /4 — Rep. Chris Rabb (@RepRabb) October 2, 2021

So he’s also proposing tax dollars be used as a reward for those who report inseminators for not having a vasectomy. You guys remember the movie, ‘Idiocracy’?

Yeah, this is it.

As long as legislators continue to restrict the #ReproductiveRights of cis women, trans men & non-binary folx, there should be laws to address the responsibility of men who impregnate them!@NCSLorg @MarchForWomen @PPKeystone @aclupa @newvoicesrj https://t.co/OXz2HXG2hm — Rep. Chris Rabb (@RepRabb) October 2, 2021

Cis women.

Dude.

C’mon.

Four kids?

Oops.

Do we get the 10k for reporting him?

Surprised you didn’t just call for chopping them off so everyone would be like you. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 3, 2021

Do you people ever work, or just spend all day coming up with internet stunts for clicks? 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 3, 2021

20 social credit points for you! pic.twitter.com/Opb5Z9gh30 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 4, 2021

Miraculously, the info has been changed overnight: pic.twitter.com/E4pmIOstGI — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 4, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

A bill with no constitutional grounds. Shocking to see it yet again from a Democrat… — Frank (@richardrahl1086) October 4, 2021

Yeah, we feel shocked.

***

Related:

‘YOU did this, pal’: Scott Gottlieb all but blaming unvaccinated for ‘political divide’ around COVID vaccination and mandates does NOT go well

Oh honey, STOP: ‘Non-binary’ account posting biz-packed-zoomed-in pic claiming ‘it’s not worth fighting wars to defend this’ BACKFIRES

Class is in SESSION: Georgetown Law Prof uses progressive ‘preexisting conditions’ argument to SCHOOL Ted Lieu for trashing the unvaccinated

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

