We’ve already told you that Dr. Anthony Fauci has said it’s “too soon to tell” if it will be safe enough for Americans to gather for Christmas this year.

According to Dr. Fauci, Americans gathering for the holidays might drive the spread of Covid-19, but what doesn’t contribute to the spread? You guess it:

Does Dr. Fauci calling it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” not include the tens of thousands illegally entering and then being released into the country?

President Biden’s a big fan of vaccine mandates but won’t have one for people entering the U.S. illegally at the southern border. Biden and Fauci’s positions sure do sound like some politically motivated “science.”

We wouldn’t doubt it.

Maybe Fauci would have a different opinion if we were to invite them over for Christmas dinner.

