Marc Pilcher, the Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer for “Bridgerton.”

He was 53 years old.

The news comes just three weeks after the U.K.-based stylist — who was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions — picked up a Creative Emmy statuette in Los Angeles for his work on the Netflix series.

Pilcher tested negative on multiple COVID-19 tests to make the trip across the Atlantic and back again for the ceremony. Not long after his return he took ill and his condition deteriorated over the weekend.

He died on Sunday.