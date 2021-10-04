https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-joe-biden-and-deblasio-chants-in-brooklyn/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
NYC teacher unleashes — No Vaccine Mandate!
Thousands march today on Brooklyn Department of Education
F Joe Biden and DeBlasio chants…
“F*** Joe Biden, and de Blasio!” chants from the crowd outside the Department of Education here in New York pic.twitter.com/85bKJYCEVf
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021
#HappeningNow at the Department of Education headquarters in Brooklyn NY. Protesters are rallying in front of the building after 1000s of teachers were laid off for not getting the shot .
They chant ” TAKE THEM OUT ” the kids from school #MondayMotivation #VaccinePassports #NYC pic.twitter.com/jdwZjqnccQ
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 4, 2021
Local report on Teacher and School Vaccine mandates