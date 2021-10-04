https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-joe-biden-and-deblasio-chants-in-brooklyn/

Posted by Kane on October 4, 2021 3:06 pm

NYC teacher unleashes — No Vaccine Mandate!

Thousands march today on Brooklyn Department of Education

F Joe Biden and DeBlasio chants…

Local report on Teacher and School Vaccine mandates



