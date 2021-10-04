https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/facebook-crashes-globally-mainstream-media-heralds-alleged-whistleblower/

Without warning, Facebook crashed on Monday morning.

It’s unclear what caused today’s global outage which saw Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram all crash.

The shutdown comes after a former Facebook product manager turned “whistleblower” leaked tens of thousands of internal documents published in a blockbuster series of reports published by The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook executives admit in the internal memos that Zuckerberg “hobbled” America to get vaccinated, facilitates human trafficking and that the company’s subsidiary, Instagram, is harmful to teenagers among the trove of damning information leaked.

TRENDING: “Tell Your Son to Stop Tweeting about Me” – Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Insults Trump and His Family

However, the whistleblower, 37-year old data scientist Frances Haugen who led Facebook’s Civic Integrity and Misinformation Group starting in 2019, was the chief censor on the social media platform ahead of and during the rigged 2020 election.

Unlike whistleblowers who have previously exposed big tech, Haugen is conspicuously being championed by the mainstream media.

While the latest leaked memos confirm complaints repeatedly leveled against Facebook, the latest expose is suspected to be psy-op contrived by Facebook to conglomerate more power with the help of the federal government.

Facebook executives “see people are leaving Facebook. They’re going to GETTR, they’re going to Telegram. They’re going to all these other places. They’re sharing Rumble,” Human Event’s Jack Posobeic told Steve Bannon on Monday. “She was the head censor on FB during the election of 2020. Yet she is going to come out and act like she’s a whistleblower? No.

Haugen is controlled opposition, Posobeic warns.

“She’s realizing the only way to do this is with legislative action. They want the government to step in and they are going to use brute force. They are going to say the only way to fix this, of course, is going to be government action for the ‘greater good,’” he said. “Think of any of the whistleblowers who have come forward from Facebook, Google, Pinterest, from Project Veritas – those are the real whistleblowers. The people who lose their jobs, get lawsuits, get ruined. There’s guys behind bars. Real whistleblowers don’t get thrown on 60 minutes — this is an operation”

Zuckerberg has yet to comment publicly on the slew of allegations published since Sept. 13. Instead, in recent weeks the CEO has posted videos of himself sailing and fencing on his own profile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

