The bad news for Facebook just keeps getting worse — and Facebook stock is down another 4.4%.

The S&P 500 as a whole is down 1.5%, and growth stocks in particular seem to be taking it on the chin. Yet Facebook has problems of an entirely different order. Shares of the social networking powerhouse have lost more than 12% of their value in the past month — well over $100 billion in market capitalization.





