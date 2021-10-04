https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-oct-23-natural-antibodies-persist-for-more-than-a-year-after-infection-new-peer-reviewed-study-finds_4031784.html

Facts Matter (Oct. 23): Natural Antibodies Persist for More Than a Year After Infection: New Peer-Reviewed Study Finds

A new peer-reviewed study, which came out of Europe, found that the vast majority of people who’ve had a previous COVID-19 infection have both robust and lasting protection from the virus.

Specifically, it found that the vast majority of people will continue to carry antibodies against the virus for at least 12 months.

Meanwhile, in New York City, the effects of the vaccine mandate are starting to be felt. An Epoch Times reporter went around the city and spoke with restaurant owners to see how they were doing—and they said that business was down between 40 to 60 percent after the vaccine mandates went into effect.

And as the national conversation surrounding our soldiers over the past few months has revolved around things like mandatory vaccine mandates, whether or not critical race theory should be pushed through the ranks, or whether a soldier should be put into jail for questioning what happened in Afghanistan—there is something that is being overlooked.

That is, according to new data that was just released from the Department of Defense, suicides among service members increased by 16 percent in the year 2020.

