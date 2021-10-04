https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fbi-interviews-state-suspect-threat-shoot-women-university-michigan/

The FBI reportedly interviewed a young suspect who threatened to shoot women at the University of Michigan on Monday, October 4th.

The threat was posted online and FBI agents went to interview the individual but made no arrests?

That’s odd.

Deadline Detroit reported:

An online threat to shoot University of Michigan women on Monday brought quick action and rest-easy assurance from campus administrators this weekend. TRENDING: Denver Police Officer and Father of Four Takes the Jab and Now Cannot Walk “The University of Michigan Police Department, with the assistance of the FBI, has identified an out-of-state residence from which the threat was posted,” the campus force posted Saturday afternoon. FBI agents interviewed a resident of the home, who they assessed to be responsible for the message. Based on the investigation, there is nothing to indicate imminent harm to our community. No arrest has been reported and there’s no information yet about any weapon seizure.

Here is a copy of the threat that was posted online.

This appears to be another strange episode by Chris Wray’s FBI.

