https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/fbi-raids-nypd-officers-union-headquarters-and-residence-president?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The New York City police officers union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, was raided Tuesday by the FBI, along with the home of its leader Ed Mullins, according to reports.

According to WTOP, an FBI spokesperson said agents were “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

The union represents about 13,000 current and retired police officers.

Mullins is currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings for allegedly tweeting the arrest documents of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter. However, it is unclear what federal investigators are looking for in regards to the search warrants they executed on Mullins’ residence and office.

In a press conference, Mayor de Blasio called Mullins a “divisive voice,” and referred all comments to the FBI.

Mullins has been a police officer since 1982, and has been the president of the police union since 2002.

