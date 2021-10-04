https://thelibertydaily.com/fired-ny-healthcare-workers-burn-their-scrubs-while-singing-glory-glory-hallelujah/

The New York vaccine mandates, aka Medical Tyranny, has hit the healthcare industry hard. Those who have been allowed to stay by decree of the authoritarian government are struggling to keep hospitals running. Those who have been shafted from their careers after being called “heroes” last year are fighting back.

At a protest yesterday, a group of medical professionals burned their scrubs while singing “Glory, Glory Hallelujah.” It was both inspiring and sad knowing the uphill battle they face. Watch:

Protesters and Healthcare Workers BURN THEIR SCRUBS to officially “retire” them, after many were fired for not getting vaccination.#HappeningNow

Antimandates protesters are gathered outside Northwell Staten Island University Hospital to speak against Mandates. pic.twitter.com/uV6TxJiYFr — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 2, 2021

Anti-mandate protesters gathered outside Northwell Staten Island University Hospital to speak against Mandates. Here is the full video from FreedomNews.TV:

As challenging as it is for unvaccinated Americans to operate moving forward, we must persevere. We must keep the pressure up. It isn’t just our jobs at stake. Our status as human beings with God-given rights is being challenged.

