EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a work of satire, but, like all good satire, it illuminates the truth.

Hawaii’s two beleaguered Congressmen have released a statement in English and Hawaiian taking credit for providing the incentive behind an entirely novel approach in exiling transporting unvaxxed misanthropes from the Hawaiian Archipelago to the Big, Big Island on which the other 49 states are located.

Ed Case and Kai Kahele issued a joint statement from Key West, which they said was the perfect subtropical getaway so much closer to Washington DC. Since it is accessible by land, let any tourist who can’t come to Hawaii visit Key West. South Florida is more like a whole ‘nuther country rather than that red-state hell created by Governor DeSantis.

The Kai-Case Act

Press Release

April 1, 2022

We understand that many of our constituents thought we were batsh*t crazy for signing on to a bill which would require everyone boarding an airline flight to be vaccinated. Yes, of course we knew that Hawaii is the one and only state which cannot be accessed by driving across a state line, or an international boundary in the case of Alaska, in which instance they would have the added pleasure of visiting the People’s Republic of Canada on the way.

We are not the least bit concerned that this new bill just passed by Congress and gleefully signed by President Harris will keep many people from traveling to Hawaii for tourism, because it brings us only those people that we like anyway, the submissive and compliant ones. It keeps those unvaxxed haters away.

The fact that it destroys University of Hawaii football and other collegiate sports is a small price to pay when players and coaches will be unable to travel to games back and forth. Anything to keep all the people of Hawaii safe is our motto.

You weren’t going to be allowed to attend any games in person ever again anyway. We realize that any Governor who could extend a 60-day emergency order for a year-and-a-half can also extend his term of office for the rest of his life. We’re not going to stop him and you can’t.

Democrats in the national government, as well as in Hawaii, realize that everything is legal as long as you can get away with it. Nothing is illegal unless somebody can stop you. Statutes and ordinances become so much easier to implement when power is the only factor necessary.

If the U.S. Constitution or the Hawaii State Constitution get in the way, we simply ignore them and the pocket media will cover for us. We fully realize that the United States Constitution was never intended to function during a pandemic. We have an apocryphal document attributed to James Madison to confirm that fact.

We really thought this through very carefully and realized that we want to provide the impetus for an entirely new maritime industry, the one-way transport of undesirables out of our midst. The limited number of private yachts coming and going from Hawaii would obviously be insufficient for those people who are trapped on-island once we prohibit them from boarding an airplane.

Therefore, we are extremely proud to announce the creation of HawaiiAnuenue Maritime Services [HAMS] which not only takes unvaxxed people out of Hawaii, but also makes it unnecessary to bury their contaminated belongings at Waimanalo Gulch landfill. Since these people do not fully respect our concept of the Hawaii Rainbow, we sincerely hope they will find a pot of something at the other end. Toilet paper is not going to be as scarce in that other unfortunate state which they choose as their new home.

Traveling for several days by sea between Hawaii and the West Coast is actually even better than these people deserve. They will be treated to panoramic views of the deep blue sky and the deep blue sea which any person who has experienced Deep Blue Hawaii will fully appreciate.

We never bothered to repeal the Jones Act which makes the cost of living in Hawaii prohibitively expensive. But, we thought this one through, and we put a rider on this bill that exempts Hawaii from having to use American-built vessels with American crews since they are just removing those dangerous and inconsiderately rude unvaxxed people from Hawaii. They will move the vermin in only one direction: Outbound from Hawaii.

President Harris is engaged in an ongoing conversation with Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping. China will provide their own unvaxxed undesirables to operate these vessels from Hawaii. This is the very essence of symbiotic bilateral relations. China and Hawaii both get rid of people who don’t like doing what they’re told. Rather than being executed and eviscerated, the Chinese crews readily jumped at the opportunity to take on this venture.

We are equally confident that all of the unvaxxed people who have been trying so hard to kill all their family and neighbors here in Hawaii will find a refuge in some red state. It couldn’t possibly be ignorance. It must be intent. Everyone surely realizes that Covid-19 will wipe out life on earth and vaccines will save humanity. We reject all their lies about scientific evidence and their selfish claims of civil liberties. They and their new red state hosts will fully deserve each other.

Life will become so much easier then for all of us who remain and follow orders.

Since going all the way through the Panama Canal would take too long, the enlightened progressive Governors of the three West Coast states. Gavin Newsom of California, Kate Brown of Oregon, and Jay Inslee of Washington have agreed to provide law enforcement details to escort them beyond their borders. They might or might not have some problem crossing into Nevada, but Idaho and Arizona will undoubtedly let them through.

Everyone in Hawaii can be very pleased that we chose this humane route and did not consider any negotiations with Madame Pele as she awakens to help provide this Final Solution!

You are very welcome!

