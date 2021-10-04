https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-governors-wife-diagnosed-with-breast-cancer_4030755.html

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that his wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed first lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” DeSantis, a Republican in his first term, said in a statement.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” he added.

Casey DeSantis, 41, has not commented on the diagnosis as of yet.

She is mother to Madison, 4, Mason, 3, and Mamie, 1.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, left, is seen with her children and her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an undated photograph. (Courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office)

During her time as first lady, Casey DeSantis has launched four major initiatives, including an effort to destigmatize seeking help for mental health issues.

Gov. DeSantis is thought to be a possible 2024 Republican presidential contender but he has said he is focused on winning reelection in 2022. Still, at the same time, he has traveled to multiple states in recent months, including Texas and Nebraska.

Messages of well-wishes began pouring in after the diagnosis announcement.

“Crushed to hear the news about Casey DeSantis having breast cancer. Godspeed with prayers for full recovery. She’s a terrific, kind-hearted woman all around,” Daniel Horowitz, an editor at The Blaze, wrote on social media.

“Thinking of Casey DeSantis today and other women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. A reminder that it’s #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth and it’s so important to get checked,” added Julia Manchester with The Hill.

