Earlier today, President Biden said that left-wing activists harassing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a public bathroom weren’t acting appropriately, but it’s “part of the process” and “happens to everybody.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast has been spotted taking the spin on the story to the next level:

That’s one way to spin the story.

Can you imagine?

They’re not about to bad-mouth their activist allies.

