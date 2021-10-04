https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/flush-this-tweet-daily-beasts-spin-on-sen-sinema-getting-harassed-in-a-public-bathroom-is-something-else/

Earlier today, President Biden said that left-wing activists harassing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a public bathroom weren’t acting appropriately, but it’s “part of the process” and “happens to everybody.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast has been spotted taking the spin on the story to the next level:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema locks herself in bathroom to avoid young activists on ASU campus https://t.co/kCHs3FsCGb — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 3, 2021

Sinema Locks Door to Bathroom Stall as Protesters Demand Answers (@oldmcdougall / The Daily Beast)https://t.co/Vw0zsBQ8JOhttps://t.co/35F88DyIeM — memeorandum (@memeorandum) October 4, 2021

That’s one way to spin the story.

A really amazing headline here. https://t.co/ypRX21jtz1 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 4, 2021

Impressive hackery. If this had been AOC instead of Sinema, you jokers would have referred to the incident as an insurrection and the second worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. https://t.co/WCjJCnOEZ9 — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) October 4, 2021

Can you imagine?

Maybe she always locks the bathroom door? So stupid. https://t.co/1SCIeUnOP8 — Chris (@wr2020ny) October 4, 2021

Senator Sinema needs to realize it’s callous to not let protesters watch you pee.https://t.co/KIWrmropqJ — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) October 4, 2021

Who among us has ever had the audacity to lock the door of a bathroom stall? 😂 https://t.co/kijv8QYgwC — Ibn Salami (@IbnSalami) October 4, 2021

At no point does she lock herself in a bathroom. She goes to the bathroom, is followed, washes her hands, and leaves. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 3, 2021

Yo flush this tweet rn https://t.co/XaPfhjBoRb — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 4, 2021

Absolutely disgraceful. Can the Dems keep defending the indefensible? Where is the outrage? https://t.co/6U83kDKheR — Dan. (@MiaSanStoke) October 4, 2021

They’re not about to bad-mouth their activist allies.

