FILE PHOTO: Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) headquarters after he was elected as the party president in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2021. Du Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) headquarters after he was elected as the party president in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2021. Du Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS

October 4, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Fumio Kishida was officially elected as Japan’s 100th prime minister on Monday after winning a majority of votes in both houses of parliament.

The new cabinet members under Kishida, who succeeds Yoshihide Suga, are due to be announced later in the day.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

