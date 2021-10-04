https://www.dailywire.com/news/furious-pelosi-phone-call-goes-viral-online

A video has gone viral online of a “furious” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) taking a phone call at the annual charity Congressional baseball game.

At the time of the Speaker’s call, tensions were rising between Democrats — moderate and progressive — over massive trillion-dollar packages tied to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

“The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral,” the Independent detailed. “Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.”

In a headline for a piece on the viral clip, The Independent categorized Pelosi as being dubbed “furious” by online commenters.

New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher posted the now-viral video, captioning it simply, “Amazing clip.”

The video has been viewed more than 2.6 million times since it was posted Wednesday and has amassed more than 12,800 “likes.”

The same day, Pelosi snapped at a reporter questioning her tact with moderate Democrats holding up the progressive trillion-dollar spending package, The Daily Wire reported:

“It looks like the debt limit extension might not advance in the Senate. Why get mad at members, why twist the arms of moderates if this is not going to move anywhere?” a reporter questioned Pelosi, referring to moderate Democrats like Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). The House Speaker stared at the reporter, before angrily stating, “What are you talking about?!” “We have a responsibility to uphold, to lift up the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” Pelosi told the reporter, according to The Western Journal. “That’s what we have to do. These members have all voted for this last week. So if they’re concerned about how it might be in an ad, it’s already in an ad. It’s already in an ad.”

The House Speaker ultimately failed in her attempt to have the packages passed by Thursday or even Friday. The Daily Wire reported Thursday:

Pelosi is facing a double loss Thursday, with both the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal — or “BIF” — and the White House’s massive $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” spending package, are both set to meet failure in the House, with the progressives intent on killing the BIF and Senate mavericks, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) looking to derail the Biden administration’s pet “human infrastructure” package. Pelosi insisted, as late as Thursday morning, that she intends to hold a vote on the BIF and then a vote on the “reconciliation” bill — a bill she’s pushed as a “zero cost” measure, despite its $3.5 trillion price tag.

