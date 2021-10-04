https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/04/gender-creative-baby-shower-invite-asks-guests-to-refrain-from-using-she-her-or-he-him-pronouns/

We saw this over the weekend and weren’t sure if it was just a clever prank cooked up by 4Chan or a real thing. The replies are a real thing, so we’ll go ahead and post the baby shower invitation and let people comment. It looks like the hosts of the party cooked up a “they/them challenge,” challenging guests not to use she/her or he/him pronouns for the duration of the party. Also listed are “polite corrections” for those who slip up.

And if we’re interpreting it correctly, the baby’s name is “Wild”?

FFS!

A “gender creative” baby shower..🙄 The kid’s life is ruined from this moment forward. Cue the therapists. pic.twitter.com/zV3dslmySM — 🍃 Ɣ 🍃 (@V_its_me888) October 2, 2021

Is this real?

“We’re raising our baby to have multiple personality disorder.” “They” is plural. A person is singular. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) October 3, 2021

A party that comes with a lecture. How fun!! — Matilda (@cheesewame) October 2, 2021

Time to sneak out the back! pic.twitter.com/EVkF9nYZ4y — Northodox🇺🇲 (@unifiedprolife) October 2, 2021

If I saw this I’d walk out — MC (@ReverendJim4) October 2, 2021

Is the kid is named Wild? Or is that the parent’s name? — Out of Patience Patriot (@LibertyVigilant) October 2, 2021

And the first word out of his mouth, “I am so fucked up.” — Bru (@Brucemorley) October 2, 2021

I’d be turning around immediately and leaving…with my gift 😠 — Gwen Healy🇺🇸 (@gwen_healy) October 2, 2021

Sorry, that be a big pass for me ….Done with this crap — Sandy (@sandra8301) October 2, 2021

Me showing up to this gender reveal party and seeing that pic.twitter.com/zNfdEovHNS — Marissa 🌻 (@marissa__larkin) October 2, 2021

Here’s hoping Dad had an easy pregnancy. — Brad Kyle (@BradKyle18) October 2, 2021

So is she having twins???? That would be the ONLY reason you would use the terms “they or them”!!! Damn, just damn…..🤦🏻‍♀️ — SusAnne, RN, BSN, MSN, CCRN (@BrewerBsn) October 2, 2021

Flipping through my Bible trying to find they/them pronouns pic.twitter.com/1kc9Dmz53d — Marissa 🌻 (@marissa__larkin) October 2, 2021

You must have missed our post this weekend about the austere religious scholar who argued that God’s preferred pronoun should be “they.”

Count me out! I don’t have enough money for the they, their, them swear jar! — Mtbarn (@mtbarn) October 2, 2021

No invitation for me please — PhitterMiller (@PhitterMiller) October 3, 2021

I hope this is just a hipster fad or trend and it goes away. — ❌⚔️Tomcat The Neanderthal ⚔️❌ (@jw0672) October 2, 2021

Hire a therapist now — Tommy Johnson (@TommyJo33624688) October 2, 2021

Sounds like loads of fun. — Sjweb USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@sjwebUSA) October 2, 2021

We’re really hoping this is the work of some 4Chan trolls and not real. Wild?

