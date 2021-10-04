https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/04/gender-creative-baby-shower-invite-asks-guests-to-refrain-from-using-she-her-or-he-him-pronouns/

We saw this over the weekend and weren’t sure if it was just a clever prank cooked up by 4Chan or a real thing. The replies are a real thing, so we’ll go ahead and post the baby shower invitation and let people comment. It looks like the hosts of the party cooked up a “they/them challenge,” challenging guests not to use she/her or he/him pronouns for the duration of the party. Also listed are “polite corrections” for those who slip up.

And if we’re interpreting it correctly, the baby’s name is “Wild”?

Is this real?

You must have missed our post this weekend about the austere religious scholar who argued that God’s preferred pronoun should be “they.”

We’re really hoping this is the work of some 4Chan trolls and not real. Wild?

