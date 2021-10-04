https://www.theepochtimes.com/george-floyd-statue-vandalized-days-after-unveiling_4031223.html

A statue of George Floyd that was unveiled in New York City on Sept. 30 was vandalized on Sunday.

Surveillance footage showed a white male dressed in black pants and a green long-sleeved shirt tossing gray paint from a cup onto the statue in Union Park at approximately 10:15 a.m.

The man was riding a skateboard and continued by after vandalizing the statue.

New York Police Department (NYPD) hate crimes detectives are investigating.

No suspect has been identified or arrested, an NYPD spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email on Monday.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2020 after resisting arrest. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

Floyd’s statue was placed in the New York park alongside busts of late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot last year by police officers in Kentucky conducting a raid after her boyfriend fired at them.

The installation was dubbed “Seeinjustice” by its designers, a group called Confront Art. It is slated to be in the park until Oct. 30 before moving to other cities.

Confront Art and We Are Floyd issued a joint statement after the vandalism.

“It takes a lot of courage to display the 3 statues we are exhibiting in Union Square. It also takes a good deal of courage to vandalize a statue on a global stage in broad daylight. This continues to bring light to our mission that art is a conversation catalyst, a place for public discourse, and through these acts, we can hopefully overcome hate and find unity for the future. We continue to be inspired to create and display public art to further this important mission,” they said.

The same statue was defaced in the borough of Brooklyn when it was on display there in June.

The statue at Union Square Park was cleaned up on Sunday. On Monday, law enforcement officers were standing nearby.

Zachary Stieber Reporter Follow Zachary Stieber covers U.S. news, including politics and court cases. He started at The Epoch Times as a New York City metro reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

