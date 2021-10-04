https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/george-soros-backed-far-left-entity-lucha-behind-liberal-attack-senator-krysten-sinema-arizona/

This ambush was reminiscent of prior episodes.

A few years back, the left needed a Senate vote to prevent Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court so they organized George Soros connected insurrectionists to invade the US Capitol and to ambush GOP Senator Jeff Flake on an elevator.

This past weekend the left needed another US Senate vote, so they ambushed a different Arizona Senator, this time Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who was ambushed Arizons State University on her way to the bathroom.

Only one day later and we now know who was behind it. The Daily Mail reported:

An activist who filmed herself heckling moderate Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema as Sinema used a bathroom at Arizona State University has defended her actions in a Facebook rant, saying that she would not allow the ‘tone police’ to criticize her. TRENDING: “Tell Your Son to Stop Tweeting about Me” – Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Insults Trump and His Family ‘I will speak about the controversy regarding following Senator Sinema into the bathroom when I have the time. None of you have the right to tone police my desperate demands for labor protections after what I have endured as a human trafficking survivor due to the f**ked up gig economy,’ Sophia Marjanovic said in a Facebook post, FOX reported. Marjanovic was in the group of activists who filmed the Arizona Sen. inside a bathroom in ASU, where she teaches, even recording while the lawmaker was using a private stall.

Apparently, the actions of those harassing the Arizona Senator may have been illegal:

Filming someone in a bathroom without consent is a class 5 felony in Arizona. You all just filmed yourselves committing a felony. https://t.co/fjmROQgCu7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 4, 2021

It also appears that the instigators of the Sinema attack are connected to George Soros.

Breitbart reports:

On Saturday, Sinema was hounded and followed by illegal alien activists with the group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), demanding amnesty for the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States. LUCHA is listed as a partner of the Center for Popular Democracy which is funded to the sum of millions of dollars every year by Soros’s Open Society Foundation. In 2019, alone, the LUCHA-tied Center for Popular Democracy was granted nearly $2.3 million from Soros’s Open Society Foundation. In 2018, the Soros organization spent more than $2.1 million on grants funding projects for the Center for Popular Democracy.

Not a surprise – the Soros hacks are out in force to promote the massively destructive Democrat spending bill.

