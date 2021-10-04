https://noqreport.com/2021/10/04/george-soros-gives-500000-to-oppose-austin-police-ballot-measure/

Austin’s battle over a police staffing ballot measure has a new heavyweight entering the ring: billionaire financier and Democratic Party activist George Soros.

In a bombshell announcement that threatens to shake up the Nov. 2 election, a political action committee opposed to Propostion A — which if passed would require the city to hire hundreds of police officers — says it has accepted a $500,000 donation from Soros.

The 91-year-old Soros, of New York, is known for supporting liberal poltical causes. His net worth is estimated at $8.6 billion, according to Forbes. Soros has made it a recent focus to target elected prosecutors he sees as too punitive on crime. His involvement in the recent Travis County District Attorney’s race helped to lift Jose Garza to victory over incumbent Margaret Moore in 2020.

Soros’ son, Jonathan Soros, also has recently been involved in Austin elections, contributing $25,000 earlier this year to a PAC that tried but failed to move the city to a strong mayor form of government.

According to finance records published Friday, George Soros transferred the $500,000 to Equity PAC on Monday through his Open […]