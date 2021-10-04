https://www.dailywire.com/news/get-well-wishes-pour-in-for-casey-desantis-following-cancer-diagnosis

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released a statement revealing that his wife Casey, the mother of their three young children, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. DeSantis stated:

I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.

Well-wishers abounded wishing Casey DeSantis a full recovery.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005: “Sending so much love to @FLCaseyDeSantis and her family. Sometimes being diagnosed with an illness uncovers the strength we never knew we had and I hope all the prayers from others lift her spirits up to fight with all her might.”

Sending so much love to @FLCaseyDeSantis and her family. Sometimes being diagnosed with an illness uncovers the strength we never knew we had and I hope all the prayers from others lift her spirits up to fight with all her might. ♥️🙏🏻 https://t.co/2rSlLh0Glv — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 4, 2021

Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro: “She’s a wonderful person. Refuah shelaima!”

She’s a wonderful person. Refuah shelaima! https://t.co/CDzHvHR4eD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 4, 2021

Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs: “Our hearts go out to FL’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis. We pray for her full & complete recovery. May God surround the DeSantis family with peace during this time.”

Our hearts go out to FL’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis. We pray for her full & complete recovery. May God surround the DeSantis family with peace during this time. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 4, 2021

Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul’s wife Kelley: “Rand and I are keeping Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis and family in our prayers. May God cover this amazing woman and her beautiful family with His love, strength, and healing.”

Rand and I are keeping Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis and family in our prayers. May God cover this amazing woman and her beautiful family with His love, strength, and healing. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) October 4, 2021

Live Action Founder Lila Rose: “Devastating news. Let’s keep Casey in our prayers for a quick and full recovery. Such a beautiful family doing some great things for Florida.”

Devastating news. Let’s keep Casey in our prayers for a quick and full recovery. Such a beautiful family doing some great things for Florida. ❤️ @CaseyDeSantis @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/xJYJH9cjIk — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 4, 2021

Florida GOP: “Our beloved First Lady Casey DeSantis is a fighter and a champion. We stand with the millions of Floridians who are praying for her and the First Family.”

Our beloved First Lady Casey DeSantis is a fighter and a champion. We stand with the millions of Floridians who are praying for her and the First Family. pic.twitter.com/gbcsGUXpV0 — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) October 4, 2021

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman: “From the holy city of Jerusalem I will pray for the full and complete recovery of Casey DeSantis, the First Lady of our home state of Florida, and for @GovRonDeSantis.”

From the holy city of Jerusalem I will pray for the full and complete recovery of Casey Desantis, the First Lady of our home state of Florida, and for @GovRonDeSantis and their entire family. Tammy and I wish you a long life filled with good health and happiness. — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) October 4, 2021

Rep. Brian Mast: “Brianna and I are keeping the First Lady and the entire DeSantis family in our prayers. I know that Casey is a fighter and with the support of her family and friends, she will come out of this test stronger than ever.”

Brianna and I are keeping the First Lady and the entire DeSantis family in our prayers. I know that Casey is a fighter and with the support of her family and friends, she will come out of this test stronger than ever. https://t.co/Ne5jYIvcea — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) October 4, 2021

The Daily Wire delineated four major initiatives Casey DeSantis has launched as First Lady of Florida:

First Lady DeSantis’ first major announcement was the Hope for Healing Florida initiative in May of 2019, which brought together stakeholders statewide to discuss new community-level solutions to address mental illness and substance abuse with emphasis on resources for children, veterans, and first responders. The Hope for Healing website helps navigate the many ways Floridians can access available resources.

In December of 2019, First Lady DeSantis launched “The Facts. Your Future.” campaign – a public affairs partnership between the Office of the Attorney General, the Florida Department of Health, and the Florida Department of Education. This initiative empowers students with the facts surrounding substance abuse and how it negatively impacts their lives. A major announcement and new developments on this initiative are expected later this year.

In February of 2021, First Lady DeSantis launched the Resiliency Florida initiative – a partnership with professional sports teams and athletes – including Tom Brady, David Beckham, Peyton Manning, Lou Holtz, Tony Dungy, Urban Meyer, Crystal Thomas, Ali Marpet, Bryant McFadden, Mark Richt, Twan Russell, Corey Simon, Tra Thomas, Jonathan Vilma, Charlie Ward, Tyler Johnson, Joey Logano, Brandon Lowe, and Chris Mueller – to address the stigma surrounding mental health. These teams and athletes are lending their voices and personal stories of resilience and hope to empower Florida students to persevere through adversity.

Most recently, First Lady DeSantis spearheaded Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope. Implemented through the Department of Children and Families, this initiative is uniting communities through ‘‘Care Navigators’ who guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits and government entities – breaking down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

